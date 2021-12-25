Listen Now:  
Vito Mielnicki Jr. Vs. Nicholas DeLomba Undercard Results: Kenneth Sims Jr. Wins Close Decision Over Keeshawn Williams

Posted on 12/25/2021

After nabbing the most impressive win of his career in his last ring appereance over Elvis Rodriguez, Kenneth Sims Jr. (17-2-1, 5 KOs) picked up where he left off. His opponent, Keeshawn Williams (8-1-1, 2 KOs) may have walked into their showdown with an undefeated record, but by the time their eight round contest came to a close, that was a thing of the past. Sims Jr. dominated early on before outworking his man in the latter stages to win a unanimous decision at the Prudential Center in Newark New Jersey.

