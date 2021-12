There was nothing interesting about Joey Spencer’s conest against Limberth Ponce. At least, early on. However, as the action picked up, Spencer began finding his groove. In the blink of an eye, Spencer violently and suddenly ended their contest in the fifth round after landing several hard shots at the Prudential Center in Newark New Jersey.

On wobbly legs, Ponce attempted to hang in tough but he was ultimately sent to the canvas for good thanks to a check right hook.