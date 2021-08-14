Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas Undercard Results: George Rincon Decisions Nikolai Buzolin

Posted on 08/14/2021

George Rincon (11-0, 7 KOs) refused to allow his undefeated record to slip through his fingers. So with the opportunity to open up the main card between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Rincon didn’t disappoint.

In front of a sparse crowd at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Rincon outworked and out hustled journeymen Nikolai Buzolin (8-4-1, 4 KOs).

While Buzolin proved to be tough, he was simply no match as Rincon cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford: "I Never Heard Somebody Say He’s On The Wrong Side Of The Street Until It Came To Terence Crawford"
August 12th
Errol Spence Jr. Claims He "Wasn't Right At All" For Danny Garcia Fight But Now Feels "Strong As Heck" As Manny Pacquiao Showdown Nears
August 9th
Terence Crawford Believes He Could Be Just As Big A Draw As Errol Spence Jr.
August 9th
Keith Thurman Intrigued By A Matchup Against Jermell Charlo: "I Might Have To Sign Up For That"
August 8th
Calvin Ford Sends Message To Keith Thurman Amid Gervonta Davis Fight Rumors: "You’ve Been Beat, So You Know How To Be Beat"
August 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend