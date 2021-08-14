Vergil Ortiz Jr. Vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas Undercard Results: George Rincon Decisions Nikolai Buzolin

George Rincon (11-0, 7 KOs) refused to allow his undefeated record to slip through his fingers. So with the opportunity to open up the main card between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Rincon didn’t disappoint.

In front of a sparse crowd at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, Rincon outworked and out hustled journeymen Nikolai Buzolin (8-4-1, 4 KOs).

While Buzolin proved to be tough, he was simply no match as Rincon cruised to a unanimous decision victory.