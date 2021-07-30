Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Vasyl Lomachenko Vs. Richard Commey Reportedly Next

Posted on 07/30/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Vasyl Lomachenko is reportedly ready to return to the ring before the year comes to an end.

According to Dan Rafael, formerly with ESPN, Lomachenko is slated to face off against Richard Commey on December 11th. As of now, no venue has been officially disclosed.

For Lomachenko, the Ukrainian sat back and listened as his pound-for-pound credentials were constantly questioned. With Teofimo Lopez dethroning him in October of 2020, there was an overwhelming belief that the former two-time Olympic gold medalist had seen better days. In his showdown against Lopez, Lomachenko fought lethargically in the first half before dominating down the stretch.

Since then, the 33-year-old attempted to secure a rematch with his loquacious rival, something that was originally denied. In an effort to prove that he was worthy of a second shot against Lopez and eager to demonstrate that he was still one of boxing’s best, Lomachenko dominated highly rated contender, Masayoshi Nakatani. The two faced off this past June at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although the Japanese native carried several physical advantages, Lomachenko dominated the action, dropping him multiple times before ultimately stopping him.

He’ll now look to make it two in a row when he takes on Commey. The former IBF lightweight belt holder saw his title reign come to an abrupt end, ironically enough, also at the hands of Teofimo Lopez.

In December of 2019, after a fairly even first round between the pair, Lopez landed a monstrous right hand that immediately sent Commey to the mat. While he would beat the count, referee David Fields would eventually call a halt to their contest just a few seconds later.

With his world title taken away from him, Commey would take more than a year off before making his return. This past February, the Bronx New York, resident walked through fringe contender Jackson Marinez, stopping him in the sixth round.

Both Commey and Lomachenko will look towards title shots in 2022 with a definitive win come December 11th.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman On 'Leaked' Errol Spence Sparring Video: "It Should Have Been Private"
July 29th
Caleb Plant Details What Went Wrong In Canelo Alvarez Fight Negotiations, Including What He Deems As "Absurd" Demands
July 28th
Freddie Roach Wasn't Initially Interested In Errol Spence Jr. For Pacquiao: “I Was Leaning Toward Mikey Garcia"
July 26th
Jermall Charlo Not Convinced Brian Castano Is The Best Fighter Jermell Charlo Has Ever Fought: "Tony Harrison Would Beat Him"
July 25th
Angel Garcia: "Danny (Garcia) Will Be Champion By The End Of This Year Or Beginning Of Next Year"
July 26th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend