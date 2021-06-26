Vasiliy Lomachenko Willing To Move Down To 130 Pounds But Only Under One Condition

By: Hans Themistode

From the moment Vasiliy Lomachenko announced that he was moving up to the 135-pound weight class in 2018, many believed he was making a huge mistake. Despite his obvious skill, the Ukrainian isn’t a naturally big fighter. Yet, he was more than willing to be at a size disadvantage more times than not.

At first, Lomachenko appeared to have little to no trouble navigating through the lightweight division. But, following his recent defeat at the hands of Teofimo Lopez in October of 2020, there was a belief that he could return to the 130-pound division. With that said, Lomachenko has stated on numerous occasions that he has no intentions of moving down.

Well, actually, he would. But only under one condition.

“If I was offered to fight for all four titles at junior lightweight, I would absolutely take that fight,” said Lomachenko during an interview with Boxingscene.com.

While Lomachenko would like nothing more than to call himself a champion once again, doing it at 135 pounds would mean even more to him. Currently, Lomachenko is only a few hours away from beginning his road back to a world title as he takes on the highly-rated Masayoshi Nakatani at Virgins Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada later tonight.

Should the pound-for-pound star walk out victorious, he fully intends on pursuing a rematch with Lopez. If that doesn’t pan out, Lomachenko has expressed a desire to go after WBC belt holder, Devin Haney. Regardless of the route he ultimately takes, in the end, the goal is to wrap all four 135 pound world titles around his waist.

“I intend to stay at lightweight, win back all of my titles and become undisputed champion.”