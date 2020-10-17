Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Undercard Results: Josue Vargas Boxes Circles Around Kendo Castaneda

Josue Vargas (18-1, 9 KOs) made it look entirely too easy against veteran super lightweight contender Kendo Castaneda (17-3, 8 KOs).

The two clashed at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. From the offset, Vargas looked smooth boxing on the outside and hitting his opponent whenever he wanted. The normally light hitting Bronx, New York native floored his man in the second round. Castaneda however, bounced back up and kept on moving forward.

As the rounds ticked by Castaneda found himself digging a deeper and deeper hole on the judges scorecards. Just when it seemed as though the 22 year old would have everything his way, Castaneda landed a right hand that had his man visibly hurt in the seventh round.

Vargas opted to stay away from his man for the remainder of the round and attempted to clear his head once the bell rang. Luckily for him, he did just that as he came out for the eighth round, appearing as though nothing ever happened.

For the remainder of their contest, Vargas was simply too good and too slick for his opponent and punished him over and over again. As the final bell rang, Vargas left no doubt who was victorious on the night. The scorecards were lopsided as ever and following ten dominant rounds, the New York native called for matches against the top contenders in his weight class. A request that might just happen in 2021.