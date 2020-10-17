Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Undercard Results: Edgar Berlanga Wins In The 1st Round Again, This Time Against Lanell Bellows

Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) is a scary, scary young man. The super middleweight prospect scored the 15th straight first round knockout of his career. The unfortunate soul that matched up with this time around was journeymen Lanell Bellows (20-6-3, 13 KOs).

After the first hard shot landed, it was all over as Bellows was immediately cut and hurt. He was then battered around the ring until the referee stepped in to put a stop to the onslaught.