Vasiliy Lomachenko Believes Mayweather Promotions Will Only Place Gervonta Davis In Fights He Can Win

By: Hans Themistode

Vasiliy Lomachenko has never been interested in taking the easy route. But the former multiple division titlist can’t say the same for Gervonta Davis.

Following back-to-back runs in the Olympics that resulted in twin gold medals, Lomachenko immediately made the move to turn pro. While he would come up just short in his first bid to win a world title in only his second pro fight, Lomachenko would begin his championship reign after his third professional contest in the ring.

Although the Ukrainian star has continued to take on all comers, he’s taken notice as Gervonta Davis, his long-time rival, has done what he believes is the exact opposite. Even with the hard-hitting Baltimore native scoring knockout victories over both Leo Santa Cruz and Mario Barrios before eking out a close decision win over Isaac Cruz, Lomachenko is unwilling to give Davis much credit. In the pound-for-pound star’s opinion, Mayweather Promotions have placed the pugnacious Davis in the sort of bouts that will allow him to shine as opposed to truly test him.

“They only fight with guys who they believe they can win this fight,” said Lomachenko to a group of reporters. “They pair their boxers with opponents that they believe their boxers can win.”

With Lomachenko fully convinced that team Davis will only place him in favorable matchups, the Ukrainian isn’t holding his breath in terms of a showdown between them materializing.

After defeating the likes of Nicholas Walters, Jorge Linares, Guillermo Rigondeaux, and Luke Campbell – Lomachenko garnered reputation as the sport’s number one pound for pound fighter. While Teofimo Lopez would ultimately knock some of the luster off his name, thanks to a unanimous decision victory which subsequently stripped Lomachenko of his lightweight titles, thanks to back-to-back lopsided victories, he’s regained most of his standing.

Presently, the goal for Lomachenko is to win all four world titles at 135 pounds. And while Davis isn’t currently a titleholder in the lightweight division, Lomachenko continues to express a desire to face whom many consider to be boxing’s biggest puncher. However, as the slick-hitting southpaw relentlessly works on his craft, he’s fairly confident that team Davis is uninterested in sliding a contract across his desk.

“I always said I’m open for the fight but you know boxing politics. They know that I have real skills.”