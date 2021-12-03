Vasiliy Lomachenko Aiming For Showdown Against George Kambosos Jr.

By: Hans Themistode

Like most, Vasiliy Lomachenko was completely stunned by the results.

The former three-division world titlist and pound for pound star believed that long-time rival, Teofimo Lopez, would take care of business this past weekend. Yet, in front of a mostly pro-Lopez crowd at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater, Australian contender George Kambosos Jr. scored arguably the upset of the year.

Early on, Kambosos Jr. enjoyed unprecedented success, scoring a first-round knockdown before ultimately eking out a close split decision victory. While Lomachenko was proven wrong in his pre-fight conjecture, the Ukrainian is simply chalking up Lopez’s defeat to the unpredictable nature of boxing.

“Before the fight, I gave some chance for Kambosos,” said Lomachenko during an interview with Sky Sports. “But of course I thought Lopez would win this fight. But it is what it is. This is boxing life.”

Lomachenko, 33, had long been hoping to continue his winning ways in order to draw Lopez back into the ring. Just over a year ago, the former two-time Olympic gold medalist fought a tactical battle against Lopez. Despite being pegged as the favorite, Lomachenko would go on to lose their contest. In the process, his unified lightweight title reign came to an end.

Though he was originally hoping to redeem himself against Lopez and regain his championship status, with Kambosos Jr. now reigning supreme as the man to beat in the division, Lomachenko now has his eyes set on the Australian.

“Of course, I want this fight. We’ll see,” continued Lomachenko when asked if a showdown against Kambosos Jr. was possible. It’s my goal in boxing now. Undisputed world champion, this is my motivation.”

No matter how badly Lomachenko would love to get his hands on Kambosos Jr., for now, he has a monumental task ahead of him. On December 11th, at Madison Square Garden, Lomachenko will take on former lightweight titlist Richard Commey.

With the 34-year-old known as a pernicious puncher, Lomachenko refuses to look too far ahead. However, if he’s victorious in his return to the ring, he’ll look towards locking in his own shot at Kambosos Jr.

“First of all, I have a fight on December 11, and my focus is on this fight. After this fight, I can talk about my future.”