USA Boxing Metro’s Ringmaster Tournament Finals 4/20 at MSG

“Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden” Tournament Championships Set To Conclude in April.

New York, NY – April 1, 2023 – USA Boxing, Metro (“Metro”) continues the 2023 Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden at Gleason’s Gym today and is set to finish strong in New York City at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden on April 20th, 2023.

Metro’s Premier Tournament is winding down gloriously to its exciting virtual conclusion in Madison Square Garden’s Theater after a wake of sold-out and standing-room-only events throughout the New York Metropolitan Area. As it stands now, notwithstanding that not all finalists have qualified for their slot at MSG, tickets are quickly selling out. At this moment, there may not be any VIP or Ringside Seating available. Also, due to the overwhelming turnout and performances in our Senior Novice and the Double-Elimination Olympic-minded Male & Female Elite Divisions, we have added a couple of extra competition dates to box off the Youth, Junior, and Master Divisions.