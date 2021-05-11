Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Undisputed Title Fight Between Franchon Crews-Dezurn And Elin Cederroos Set To Co-headline On Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. On June 19th

Posted on 05/11/2021

By: Hans Themistode

It appears as though Teófimo Lopez will have to share the undisputed stage.

For the first time in boxing history, there will be two undisputed title fights on the same card. With Lopez already set to defend his IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr., a new women’s undisputed super middleweight champion will emerge in the co-headliner.

WBC/WBO champion, Franchon Crews-Dezurn is set to take on IBF/WBA titlist, Elin Cederroos. Crews-Dezurn was given her world titles back after losing them at the hands of Alejandro Jimenez in January of 2020. The Norfolk, Virginia native saw her split decision loss reversed to a no-contest after it was revealed that Jimenez failed a post-fight drug test.

As for Cederroos, she picked up the IBF 168 pound title in only the sixth contest of her career. She recently added the WBA title to her collection after walking away with a unanimous decision victory against Alicia Napoleon Espinosa. With the magnitude of this event, Peter Kahn, Chief Boxing Officer of Triller Fight Club, couldn’t be happier with the event.

“This is truly a historic moment having both the male and female undisputed title fights on the same card,” said Kahn. “We are excited to have Franchon and Elin join a night of boxing that already has one of the most anticipated fights of the year, López and Kambosos, along with a strong undercard that will appeal to true boxing fans.”

The event is scheduled to take place in LoanDepot Park in Miami Florida on June 19th. Originally, the card was set to take place on June 5th. However, with former pound-for-pound star and 2020 Hall of Famer, Floyd Mayweather, set to host his own card one day later against YouTube sensation turned de-facto boxer, Logan Paul, Triller opted to move their pay-per-view card as to avoid competing with Mayweather.

Also featured on the card, will be the return of Hall of Famer and former multiple division champion Evander Holyfield. He’ll end a decade long retirement in an exhibition contest against Kevin McBride, who will also end a decade long retirement. If Holyfield is successful in his showdown against McBride, he’ll look to stage a third showdown with long time rival Mike Tyson, who is currently preparing to take on Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis in an exhibition contest in September.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
EP 45: Floyd Mayweather is Fighting Youtuber Logan Paul in June
May 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez Makes Billy Joe Saunders Eat His Words, Beats Him Down Then Stops Him In The 8th
May 9th
Verdejo Ordered To Be Held Without Bail, Could Face Execution
May 3rd
Tyson Fury: "Canelo Is An Excellent Fighter But He’s Not The Animal, Beast, Killer People Make Him Out To Be"
May 5th
Jermall Charlo Wants His Shot Against Canelo Alvarez: "Make The Fight Happen Now"
May 9th
Felix Verdejo And Accomplice Officially Indicted By U.S. Department Of Justice
May 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY