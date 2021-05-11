Undisputed Title Fight Between Franchon Crews-Dezurn And Elin Cederroos Set To Co-headline On Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. On June 19th

By: Hans Themistode

It appears as though Teófimo Lopez will have to share the undisputed stage.

For the first time in boxing history, there will be two undisputed title fights on the same card. With Lopez already set to defend his IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr., a new women’s undisputed super middleweight champion will emerge in the co-headliner.

WBC/WBO champion, Franchon Crews-Dezurn is set to take on IBF/WBA titlist, Elin Cederroos. Crews-Dezurn was given her world titles back after losing them at the hands of Alejandro Jimenez in January of 2020. The Norfolk, Virginia native saw her split decision loss reversed to a no-contest after it was revealed that Jimenez failed a post-fight drug test.

As for Cederroos, she picked up the IBF 168 pound title in only the sixth contest of her career. She recently added the WBA title to her collection after walking away with a unanimous decision victory against Alicia Napoleon Espinosa. With the magnitude of this event, Peter Kahn, Chief Boxing Officer of Triller Fight Club, couldn’t be happier with the event.

“This is truly a historic moment having both the male and female undisputed title fights on the same card,” said Kahn. “We are excited to have Franchon and Elin join a night of boxing that already has one of the most anticipated fights of the year, López and Kambosos, along with a strong undercard that will appeal to true boxing fans.”

The event is scheduled to take place in LoanDepot Park in Miami Florida on June 19th. Originally, the card was set to take place on June 5th. However, with former pound-for-pound star and 2020 Hall of Famer, Floyd Mayweather, set to host his own card one day later against YouTube sensation turned de-facto boxer, Logan Paul, Triller opted to move their pay-per-view card as to avoid competing with Mayweather.

Also featured on the card, will be the return of Hall of Famer and former multiple division champion Evander Holyfield. He’ll end a decade long retirement in an exhibition contest against Kevin McBride, who will also end a decade long retirement. If Holyfield is successful in his showdown against McBride, he’ll look to stage a third showdown with long time rival Mike Tyson, who is currently preparing to take on Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis in an exhibition contest in September.