Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Officially Set To Take Place On October 9th

Posted on 07/15/2021

By: Hans Themistode

With Tyson Fury being forced to pull out of his third showdown against Deontay Wilder due to the British native contracting COVID-19, both sides have reportedly settled on a new date.

On October 9th, Wilder and Fury will meet for presumably, the final time. Their heavyweight clash is set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be presented on a joint Pay-Per-View on ESPN+ and FOX Sports.

After their first clash resulted in a draw in December of 2018, Fury made sure the judges would be obsolete the second time around. Despite being considered the underdog, Fury ran through the Alabama native. He dropped his man several times over before ultimately forcing the corner of Wilder to throw in the towel. In the process, Fury relieved him of his WBC title.

From there, Wilder enacted his mandated rematch clause. However, due to COVID-19 and Wilder recovering from several injuries, their contest faced several hold-ups. In an attempt to bypass Wilder altogether, team Fury began negotiating an undisputed showdown against unified titlist, Anthony Joshua.

But while all systems appeared to be a go, Wilder enlisted the help of arbitrator Daniel Weinstein. The former WBC belt holder would go on to win their arbitration dispute and was granted an immediate rematch. Originally, the two were scheduled to face off on July 24th. But, with Fury reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, their contest was forced to move several months back.

Regardless of his positive results and being made to sit sequestered on the sidelines until he is COVID-19 free, Fury is still displaying an enormous amount of hubris for their third clash.

“I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24. But I guess the beating will have to wait,” Fury said. “Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”

Agreeing wholeheartedly with Fury’s assessment, is Hall of Fame promoter, Frank Warren. While he could choose to be apoplectic about the entire situation, he has instead decided to look on the bright side.

“I’m glad that we could all agree on a new date quickly for Tyson to defend his title,” said Warren. “Tyson is a fighting man and I know how frustrated he is that he can’t compete this month. It’s such a shame to lose a fight of this magnitude to COVID. That said, the extra time he gets to prepare is just going to ensure he’s bigger and better than ever before – I’ve never been more certain that Tyson is going to deliver a spectacular performance and remain the number one Heavyweight on the planet.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Andy Ruiz Jr. More Then Willing To Face Deontay Wilder On Short Notice: "Heck Yeah, Call Me Right Up"
July 13th
Eddie Hearn On Fury-Wilder: "I've Told You The Fight Wouldn't Happen."
July 10th
Freddie Roach: “It's All About Boxing Immortality For Manny Pacquiao”
July 9th
Jermell Charlo On Possibly Becoming Undisputed: "This Is Something That The Great Floyd Mayweather Hasn't Accomplished"
July 12th
Errol Spence Jr. discusses best Pacquiao wins, living off the grid and why he doesn't care for call outs.
July 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend