Tyson Fury To Anthony Joshua: “Come See The Champ”

By: Hans Themistode

Tyson Fury, like most during the pandemic, has spent his time keeping himself busy.

The current Lineal and WBC heavyweight titlist can be found shadowing boxing at a local park near his home, or making the rounds on daily talk shows promoting his high profile future showdowns. Over the past few days, he’s done the latter.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) has an endless amount of options on the table. Dillian Whyte, before his jaw dropping knockout loss at the hands of Alexander Povetkin, continued to call him out. So has the likes of Dereck Chisora and Oleksandr Usyk who have their matchup coming up in the not so distant future. There is also one perpetual thorn in the side of Fury in former champion Deontay Wilder who will contractually receive the first crack at the British champion.

Unfortunately however, after sharing the ring on two separate occasions, their third and seemingly final showdown is still up in the air due to COVID-19.

Whether he is contractually bound to Wilder or not, if a date and place isn’t figured out by year’s end, then Fury would rather punch another fellow British champion in the face.

“If Wilder don’t happen then let’s do Joshua in December,” said Fury to BTSports. “Why not? I’m ready to go now. I’ll kick his ass anytime of the day.”

Fury’s idea brings smiles to the faces of fight fans, but Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev is quick to stop the current champion as he attempts to skip the line.

The IBF mandatory challenger has reeled off eight straight victories since his last title shot against Wladimir Klitschko and is in no mood to be left extraneous by Fury.

At the moment, Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) is aiming for a showdown with Pulev in December. But while the unified champion views his matchup with Pulev as a must in order to clear the path to his eventual contest with Fury, his rival views things entirely differently.

“Hopefully he’ll grow a pair and fight the Gypsy King. Grow a pair and come see the champ.”