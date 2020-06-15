Tyson Fury Tabbed as Early Favorite Against Both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder

By: Hans Themistode

When Tyson Fury made the claim that he was the best fighter in the world several years ago, he was met with laughs and smart remarks. Now however, there isn’t a smile in sight when those words are uttered.

If you’re looking for a seat at the table for a date with Fury in the coming years, it’s best that you take a rain check. The current WBC Heavyweight titlist has three candle lit dinners with some of the best fighters that the division has to offer in Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

A win in the sport of boxing is never guaranteed, but in the case of Fury, the betting market seems to believe that the outcome will be the same regardless whom he faces. Which is to say, Fury’s hand will be raised in victory while his opponent is either slumped over the bottom rope or left scratching their head trying to figure out what went wrong.

According to Pete Watt over at Oddschecker, Fury has not only been tabbed as a -266 favorite to take down Wilder again, but he’s also been given the edge against Joshua at -186.

Believers in both Wilder and Joshua could rake in the big bucks if they side with either man as they’ve been given +175 and +275 odds respectively. Those looking for even better better numbers, can throw a few dollars on the chances of a draw. Whether fans decide to take the +2500 odds associated with Wilder vs Fury 3 or the +3000 odds linked to Joshua vs Fury, the outcome of a draw will leave bettors planning an early retirement.

With Fury becoming the man to beat in the division, it’s a position he isn’t familiar with. In his 2015 title fight against Wladimir Klitschko, Fury was expected to become victim number 23 on Klitschko’s long title reign. But at +350, someone cashed in big time as the British born big man won an ugly unanimous decision.

At +105 odds for his rematch with Wilder, Fury once again rewarded someone’s bank account with another stellar win. Now that he’s in the favored seat though, bettors could still cash in with him. Just not as much as they’ve grown accustomed to.

Wilder vs Fury 3 has a tentative date set for December of 2020 while Joshua will get his crack in back to back fights in 2021. Provided of course, Fury gets by Wilder again and Joshua takes care of his IBF mandatory challenger in Kubrat Pulev.