Tyson Fury On Oleksandr Usyk: “A Little Steroid Man”

Posted on 01/11/2022

By: Sean Crose

“You know I can’t believe that AJ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back after all my hard work of relieving them! You big, useless dosser! You’ve let a little steroid man come up from middleweight and set about you and take all your belts!  But it’s going to have to take a real British Lancaster bomber like me to go and relieve the useless little studette of the belts and get them back to Britain. You useless dossers! Honestly. Bring him to me! The Gypsy King! Bring him to me and I’ll put him in their place. I’ll relieve him of the belts again.”

Give it to Tyson Fury – the man knows how to make an impression. The above rant came courtesy of the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world via a Tuesday social media post that saw the “Gyspy King” yelling at the camera while on a treadmill. The social media handles of both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk were attached to the video. With that being said, it’s good to keep in mind that Fury is known to engage, and perhaps even luxuriate in, pure bombast. In other words, the man all but winks at the camera while he rants.

Still, referring to Usyk as “a little steroid man,” is certainly going to raise some eyebrows. Which, of course, is exactly what Fury wants. Needless to say, the Ukrainian Usyk won the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles off of Joshua last fall. The belts were once held by Fury, who won them off Ukrainian legend Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015. It’s clear that Fury, who is English, like Joshua, wants to present Usyk’s title victory as an embarrassment to Britain – which is certainly a way to get under people’s skin, particularly Joshua’s. Which, again, is exactly what Fury wants.

