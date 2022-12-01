Tyson Fury On Derek Chisora Fight: “If You Want To Tune In, Watch It. If You Don’t, F–k Off”

By: Sean Crose

“Let’s go! Ready to work!” WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury bellowed after Thursday’s press conference to promote his title fight on Saturday against longtime contender Derek Chisora. “Cannot wait for Saturday night.” This will be Fury’s first fight since he knocked out Dillian Whyte with a thunderous uppercut last spring. Although some were hoping Fury would be fighting former titlist and fellow Englishman Anthony Joshua on Saturday, negotiations for that fight fell through, giving Chisora a chance to finally defeat Fury after losing to the man twice before.

And, speaking to iFLTV, Fury was quick to defend Chisora as being a worthy opponent. “The man’s a top ten fighter in the world,” he said of Chisora, “and he was an available opponent. I don’t know about favors. He’s doing me a favor if anything.” Indeed, Fury made it clear that he feels he’s a hard man to criticize. “What are they going to trash talk me with?” he asked rhetorically. “No one can slight me, can they? I’ve come back from 28 stone to make the ring yet again his home, I’ve battled and battled and battled, come back from everything, against all the odds. What are they going to say?”

Fury went on to speak harshly of WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk when asked what he would do if the undefeated Ukranian was in attendance Saturday in London. “I couldn’t give a flying fuck about that little midget,” he said. “I’ll punch his face in on Saturday night if he gets in my face. We’ll see if he’s game or not.” With the Chisora bout just two days away, Fury was clearly in a fighting mood. “We’ll see how game they are, these little foreigners, when they’ve got the Gypsy King to face off with,” he said.

When asked what his priority was, Fury was quick to respond. “Priority’s getting absolutely fucking drunk at Christmas and having a good time,” he said. “Putting on for or five stone and then we’ll reassess the situation. I might need surgery.” In a brief interview filled with off-color quips, Fury ended the chat with a doozy. “Saturday night we’re going to throw down,” he said. “If you want to tune in, watch it. If you don’t, fuck off.” For those in America, Fury-Chisora will be broadcast live Saturday on ESPN+ starting at 1PM eastern time.