Tyson Fury Looking Forward to Another Fight With Wilder: “You Never Tire of Beating Deontay Wilder”

By: Hans Themistode

The entire boxing world stood with both their eyes and jaws wide open as Tyson Fury did exactly what he said he would against Deontay Wilder.

Fury not only warned everyone who listened that he was going to stop Wilder, but he also said he was going to make it look easy.

Check and check.

Fury dropped and stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their contest at the MGM Grand Arena, in Las Vegas Nevada.

There were a bevy of scenarios that many people believed would happen.

A Tyson Fury decision win, a Deontay Wilder stoppage victory or maybe another draw. Anything but what actually happened. But with the reality of what actually occurred finally settling in, fans buckled up and prepared for them to do it again.

July 18th, was the chosen date for the third and what many believe would be the last fight between them. But with this Coronavirus pandemic wiping out every sport for the time being, their contest has been pushed back to roughly October.

Technically on the scoreboard Tyson has one win and one draw against Wilder, but many believe he should have two wins against no losses. Regardless of the actual score, if it was up to Fury he could spend the rest of his career beating Wilder over and over and over again.

“I’ll be obliged to give him a bit more,” said Fury. “You never tire of beating Deontay Wilder, it’s one of those things you take great pride in doing. I really did what I said I was going to do. Not many people, in boxing especially, say something and then do exactly what they were going to do. So I was quite proud of the performance. I’m really looking forward to getting all this coronavirus out of the way and the world getting back on track and getting back to my job.”