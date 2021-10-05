Tyson Fury: “If Tommy Can’t Splatter Jake Paul, I’ll Retire Him From Boxing Myself”

By: Hans Themistode

Both Tommy Fury and Jake Paul continue to hurl every derogatory word in the dictionary at one another.

After the pair picked up wins on the same card on August 29th, Fury’s coming against Anthony Taylor and Paul’s coming against Tyron Woodley, the two were seen backstage jawing back and forth. In an effort to have Fury put a sock in it, Paul has offered him a one million dollar purse. Although that may appear to be a hefty sum, Fury has turned it down as he seeks a bigger payday from Paul.

If the two are finally able to work out their financial differences, Tyson Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion and half brother of Tommy Fury, will be in attendance to watch them square off. While Tyson fully expects his younger sibling to take care of business against the social media star, if for some reason he comes up short, there’s a good chance he disowns him.

“His name’s Fury,” said Tyson Fury during an interview with Boxing Social. “If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name.”

The focus of Tyson Fury’s recent conversation may center around his half brother, but the current heavyweight belt holder has his own business to attend to. In just a few more days on October 9th, in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fury will put his title on the line against Deontay Wilder in a highly anticipated rematch.

Discussing his upcoming showdown, however, is inconsequential in the mind of Fury as he believes he’ll defeat Wilder faster than the seventh round stoppage victory he registered in 2020. With the majority of the betting public predicting that Tyson Fury will take care of business once more, Tommy Fury doesn’t have that same backing.

According to most, a matchup between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul is much more of a coin flip. Regardless of the outside belief surrounding their possible matchup, Tyson Fury recalls a time where he spoke one on one with his half brother. During those conversations, Tyson recollects his younger sibling sharing his goals and dreams in the sport of boxing. If, however, Tommy can’t defeat someone with only a few years of boxing experience, then Tyson Fury is convinced that everything else his brother is hoping for simply won’t come to fruition.

“If Tommy can’t splatter Jake Paul, I’ll retire him from boxing myself. He’s got ambitions of being a world champion, never mind beating some YouTube guy.”