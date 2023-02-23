Tsendbaatar Erdenebat Demolishes Giovanni Gutierrez In Three

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated 4-0 lightweight Tsendbaatar Erdenebat stepped into the ring at Times Square’s Sony Theater Thursday night to square off against the11-3-1 Giovanni Gutierrez in a scheduled six rounder. Erdenebat landed his punches hard and well in the first. In fact, it looked like Gutierrez appeared hurt at times, though he remained on his feet. A low blow against Gutierrez halted things for a few moments in the second.

When the action resumed, Erdenebat fired away at Gutierrez with heavy fists, attacking both the body and the head. Gutierrez, frankly, looked on his way out by round’s end. Erdenebat continued thudding away at his man in the third. To his credit, Gutierrez gamely stayed on his feet. After a certain point, however, his corner – which had seen enough – threw in the towel.

“This is my US debut and this is my fifth pro fight I was here to impress the audience the fans and the promoters,” Erdenebat said afterward through an interpreter. “I’m here to take over, not take part.”