Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tim Bradley: “Keith Is All About That Bread, One Foot In, One Foot Out”

Posted on 01/03/2022

By: Hans Themistode

The moment Tim Bradley got word, he immediately began holding his sides as tears rolled down his cheeks from laughing. With Keith Thurman set to end his near three-year layoff on February 5th, against Mario Barrios, the former unified welterweight titlist has stated on numerous occasions that he intends to regain championship glory.

Yet, even with Thurman as confident as ever in his ability to challenge for the division’s crown, former two-time welterweight champion Tim Bradley simply isn’t buying it.

“Keith, what you doing Keith?” Asked Bradley during an interview with BoxingInsider.com. “Mercenary, mercenary. Keith is all about that bread, that’s it. Keith is one foot in, one foot out.”

At one point, Thurman was considered by most as the welterweight division’s leading man. In 2015, the now 33-year-old defended his 147-pound title in back-to-back appearances against former champions Robert Guerrero and Luis Collazo. Immediately following those victories, Thurman would pick up consecutive wins over Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia, the latter resulting in a unified title reign.

Although Thurman appeared to be at his peak, his body slowly began breaking down. Shortly after his victory over Garcia, Thurman was ushered into the operating room to take care of an injured elbow and hand. The Florida native was then forced to sit on the sidelines for almost two years.

Upon his return, Thurman eked out a majority decision win over fringe contender Josesito Lopez before losing a split decision against Manny Pacquiao in 2019. Much like the ongoing pattern in his career, Thurman would once again undergo surgery following his bout with Pacquiao, resulting in a layoff of well over two and a half years.

In Barrios, Thurman faces a former 140-pound titlist who will attempt to make a splash in his stop at 147 pounds. In his final contest as a super lightweight, Barrios suffered the first defeat of his career against Gervonta Davis.

Although Thurman believes a victory over Barrios will serve as a springboard to getting the former belt holder bigger fights in the division, Bradley suspects that Thurman is simply continuing his career for the sizable paychecks. Nothing more and nothing less.

“He’s similar to Mikey Garcia, he looking for the best fight. A fight he knows he can possibly win and get the most money from so Barrios is that guy.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Vasiliy Lomachenko Believes Mayweather Promotions Will Only Place Gervonta Davis In Fights He Can Win
December 27th
Logan Paul On Floyd Mayweather: "The Dirty Little Rat Hasn’t Paid Me Yet"
January 2nd
Frank Sanchez Sizes Up Tyson Fury: "I Knock Him Out Easily”
January 2nd
Floyd Mayweather Annouces Series Of Boxing Exhibitions In Dubai
January 1st
Danny Garcia Keeping An Eye On Amir Khan Vs. Kell Brook Showdown: “Let Me Fight The Winner”
December 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend