Tickets on Sale for AC Boxing Hall of Fame

Tickets are on sale for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) 7th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend to be held Friday September 29th, Saturday September 30th, and Sunday October 1st, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The ACBHOF induction weekend commences at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday September 29th with the “Opening Bell” VIP Cocktail Reception 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM, $50.00 admission fee online and at the door, and Saturday September 30th,Fight Fan Experience & Boxing Exhibits 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, free admission

The Highlight of the weekend is Saturday September 30th, red-carpet formal Induction Ceremony which takes place in an award show atmosphere. Join us as we honor all who helped make Atlantic City a worldwide boxing Mecca. Attendees will enjoy the opportunity to mix and mingle with boxing royalty and special VIP guests.

Tickets for Awards & Induction Ceremony can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster | ticket prices are: $125.00 & $60.00

Please visit our website for all: event tickets, room reservations, itinerary and scheduled events, by visiting us at: www.acbhof.com

“We are excited to host the 7th annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Awards and Induction Weekend,” said Mike Woodside, Vice President of Entertainment and Marketing Services at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “This impressive group of inductees has strong ties to Atlantic City, including George Foreman who fought his last professional fight here at Etess Arena against fellow inductee Shannon Briggs.”

“So many historic fights were in Atlantic City. I’m very proud to be inducted into the A. C. Boxing Hall of Fame.” – George Foreman

“Atlantic City is where I started my humble boxing career. Atlantic City showed me love and will always have a place in my heart. I’m honored to be inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame 2023 Class.” – David Tua

“I’m really excited about being inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. It shows dreams really do come true. ‘Let’s Go Champ” – Shannon Briggs

The 2023 class members include:

George Foreman, David Tua, Shannon Briggs, Pinklon Thomas, Tracy Harris Patterson, Doug Dewitt, Darroll Wilson, Shamone Alvarez, Jamillia Lawrence, Joe Hand Sr., Matt Howard, Rudy Battle, Benjy Esteves Jr., Arnold Robbins, Joseph Santoliquito, Lee Samuels and posthumously & pioneers: Buster Drayton, Marty Feldman, Rocky Castellani, Frankie Polo, Joe Miller, Horace M. Leeds, “KO” Becky O’Neill and Willie O’Neill

“The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame family is super excited to celebrate the newest members of the Hall of Fame. We can’t wait to have boxing enthusiasts both far and near relieve some of their greatest memories of Atlantic City’s legendary fights and fighters. And there’s no better place to celebrate this year’s class than right here at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, a global entertainment brand.” – Ray McCline, ACBHOF President

For more information, visit the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame website at: www.acbhof.com

A special thanks to our sponsors and supporters: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Boardwalk Resorts – Flagship Hotel, Mayor Marty Small Sr., City of Atlantic City, SparBar LTD, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Expressions Graphic Designs, Patrick Killian Arts, Guzman Gloves, Adams Boxing, WBC, IBF, and Fight Night Apparel