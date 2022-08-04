Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna to face Saul Roman in Atlantic City

Posted on 08/04/2022

The Main Event for Boardwalk Boxing’s 10-bout card promoted by and headlined by Rising Star Promotion’s Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (31-5-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall has been set. The popular Millville, N.J. fighter will face ring veteran Saul Roman (46-15, 38 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico in an 8-round competition.

LaManna scored a 2nd round TKO win over Felix Bojorquez last August in his last fight after falling to Erislandy Lara for the WBA World Middleweight Championship in May 2021. LaManna is looking to get back into the middleweight contention picture while continuing to promote shows in New Jersey and Washington, DC. Meanwhile, Roman lost to Rafael Amarillas Ortiz in May 2021 in his last fight.

Local cruiserweight Justin “Time” Figueroa, a Holy Spirit High School graduate who trains at the Police Athletic League (PAL) in Atlantic City, will make his pro debut against Miguel Morales (1-4, 1 KO) of Orlando, Fla., in a 4-round contest.

The Co-Main Event features undefeated Puerto Rican bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (11-0, 5KOs), from Newark, N.J. by way of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, taking on Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez (9-2, 4KOs, Miami, Fla) for the WBO NABO Latino Championship Bantamweight Belt. The rest of the card features top undefeated prospects such as Newark, N.J. flyweight Anthony Johns, Woodbridge, N.J bantamweight Jose Nieves, Duarte, Calif. super lightweight Kurt Scoby, Chattanooga, Tenn., Scranton, Pa. middleweight Ryan Wilczak, and welterweight Avious Griffin, as well as New York City cruiserweight Paul Bamba and Manalapan, N.J. featherweight John Leonardo.

Main Event

Middleweight – 8 Rounds

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (31-5-1, 13 KOs) of Millville, N.J. vs Saul Roman (46-15, 38 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

Co-Main Event

WBO NABO Latino Championship

Bantamweight – 10 Rounds

Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (11-0, 5KOs) of Newark, N.J. by way of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico vs. Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez (9-2, 4KOs, Miami, Fla)

Flyweight – 4 Rounds

Anthony Johns (3-0, 3 KOs) of Newark, N.J. vs. Jerrod Minor (2-14-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, Pa.

Bantamweight – 4 Rounds

Jose Nieves (3-0, 2 KOs) of Woodbridge, N.J. vs. Juan Sequeira (1-0) of San Juan, Puerto Rico by way of Nicaragua

Cruiserweight – 4 Rounds

Paul Bamba (4-1, 3 KOs) of New York, NY by way of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico vs. Derrick Van (1-3) of Philadelphia, Pa.

Middleweight – 4 Rounds

Justin “Time” Figueroa (Pro Debut) of Atlantic City, N.J. vs Miguel Morales (1-4, 1 KO) of Orlando, Fla.

Middleweight – 4 Rounds

Ryan Wilczak (9-0, 4 KOs) of Scranton, Pa. vs. TBD

Super Lightweight – 6 Rounds

Kurt Scoby (7-0, 5 KOs) of Duarte, Calif., fighting out of New York, N.Y. vs. TBD

Welterweight – 6 Rounds

Avious Griffin (7-0, 6 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tenn. vs. Christopher Hatley (4-3) of Little Rock, Ark.

Featherweight – 6 Rounds

John Leonardo (7-1-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, N.J. vs. Raul “El Cicion” Chirno (19-15, 12 KOs) of Miami, Fla.

All bouts are subject to change.

The Rising Star Promotions event is presented in association with the Showboat Hotel and the Atlantic City Sports Commission.

Tickets for Boardwalk Boxing: Rising Star Series Rd. 2priced at $65 (general admission), $85 (premium), $155 (floor), $200 (front row floor) plus taxes/fees, can be purchased be purchased at all Ticketmaster locations, including Ticketmaster.com and at the US ARMY Box Office at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

All bouts are subject to change.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo: "Crawford Is A Better Fighter" Than Spence
August 3rd
Terence Crawford On Errol Spence Negotiations: "We're "Working To Get It Done For Y'all"
August 3rd
Keith Thurman Channels Muhammad Ali: "I’m Too Pretty, I'm Too Blessed DSG Can Never Pass The Keith Thurman Test!"
August 1st
Danny Garcia Outclasses Jose Benavidez
July 31st
Like Danny Garcia, Jose Benavidez Jr Is Looking To Rejuvenate His Career
July 28th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend