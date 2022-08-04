Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna to face Saul Roman in Atlantic City

The Main Event for Boardwalk Boxing’s 10-bout card promoted by and headlined by Rising Star Promotion’s Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (31-5-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall has been set. The popular Millville, N.J. fighter will face ring veteran Saul Roman (46-15, 38 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico in an 8-round competition.

LaManna scored a 2nd round TKO win over Felix Bojorquez last August in his last fight after falling to Erislandy Lara for the WBA World Middleweight Championship in May 2021. LaManna is looking to get back into the middleweight contention picture while continuing to promote shows in New Jersey and Washington, DC. Meanwhile, Roman lost to Rafael Amarillas Ortiz in May 2021 in his last fight.

Local cruiserweight Justin “Time” Figueroa, a Holy Spirit High School graduate who trains at the Police Athletic League (PAL) in Atlantic City, will make his pro debut against Miguel Morales (1-4, 1 KO) of Orlando, Fla., in a 4-round contest.

The Co-Main Event features undefeated Puerto Rican bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (11-0, 5KOs), from Newark, N.J. by way of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, taking on Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez (9-2, 4KOs, Miami, Fla) for the WBO NABO Latino Championship Bantamweight Belt. The rest of the card features top undefeated prospects such as Newark, N.J. flyweight Anthony Johns, Woodbridge, N.J bantamweight Jose Nieves, Duarte, Calif. super lightweight Kurt Scoby, Chattanooga, Tenn., Scranton, Pa. middleweight Ryan Wilczak, and welterweight Avious Griffin, as well as New York City cruiserweight Paul Bamba and Manalapan, N.J. featherweight John Leonardo.

Main Event

Middleweight – 8 Rounds

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (31-5-1, 13 KOs) of Millville, N.J. vs Saul Roman (46-15, 38 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

Co-Main Event

WBO NABO Latino Championship

Bantamweight – 10 Rounds

Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez (11-0, 5KOs) of Newark, N.J. by way of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico vs. Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez (9-2, 4KOs, Miami, Fla)

Flyweight – 4 Rounds

Anthony Johns (3-0, 3 KOs) of Newark, N.J. vs. Jerrod Minor (2-14-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, Pa.

Bantamweight – 4 Rounds

Jose Nieves (3-0, 2 KOs) of Woodbridge, N.J. vs. Juan Sequeira (1-0) of San Juan, Puerto Rico by way of Nicaragua

Cruiserweight – 4 Rounds

Paul Bamba (4-1, 3 KOs) of New York, NY by way of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico vs. Derrick Van (1-3) of Philadelphia, Pa.

Middleweight – 4 Rounds

Justin “Time” Figueroa (Pro Debut) of Atlantic City, N.J. vs Miguel Morales (1-4, 1 KO) of Orlando, Fla.

Middleweight – 4 Rounds

Ryan Wilczak (9-0, 4 KOs) of Scranton, Pa. vs. TBD

Super Lightweight – 6 Rounds

Kurt Scoby (7-0, 5 KOs) of Duarte, Calif., fighting out of New York, N.Y. vs. TBD

Welterweight – 6 Rounds

Avious Griffin (7-0, 6 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tenn. vs. Christopher Hatley (4-3) of Little Rock, Ark.

Featherweight – 6 Rounds

John Leonardo (7-1-1, 4 KOs) of Manalapan, N.J. vs. Raul “El Cicion” Chirno (19-15, 12 KOs) of Miami, Fla.

All bouts are subject to change.

The Rising Star Promotions event is presented in association with the Showboat Hotel and the Atlantic City Sports Commission.

Tickets for Boardwalk Boxing: Rising Star Series Rd. 2, priced at $65 (general admission), $85 (premium), $155 (floor), $200 (front row floor) plus taxes/fees, can be purchased be purchased at all Ticketmaster locations, including Ticketmaster.com and at the US ARMY Box Office at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

