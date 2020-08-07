Third Time is Hopefully The Charm As Jose Ramirez And Viktor Postol Set For August 29th

By: Hans Themistode

If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again.

In the case of unified Jr welterweight champion Jose Ramirez and his mandatory challenger Viktor Postol, that is exactly what they have done.

With COVID-19 causing delays and cancelations throughout the boxing landscape, no two boxers have suffered more. In February of this year, Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) was set to take on Postol in China. That of course, was the beginning of the global pandemic and their contest, subsequently, was one of the first major events forced to hit the sidelines. After waiting three months, all systems seemed to be a go for the two men to settle their differences on May 9th, in Fresno California.

However, the virus would throw yet another monkey wrench into the equation which forced another postponement. Now, with Ramirez’s promotional company in Top Rank developing safety protocols, both Ramirez and Postol are now scheduled to meet on August 29th, from the safety of the “Bubble” at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The constant red and green lights for their upcoming contest seems to have no effects on Ramirez. He isn’t acrimonious towards the situation and just wants to get fight night going.

“I’m excited to finally be back,” said Ramirez during a recent interview. “It’s always an honor stepping into the ring, fighting a guy like Postol and defending my belts. “God knows that my goal is to become the undisputed champion. This gets me one step closer to my goal.”

At the age of 36, title opportunities aren’t knocking at the door of the former champion. The Ukrainian born contender has gone four years since his last championship match. Although it was the biggest contest of his career, it’s a night that Postol would rather not remember.

On July 23rd, Postol (31-2, 12 KOs) found himself sharing the ring with pound for pound star Terence Crawford in a unification contest. Many believed that their matchup would be competitive, yet Crawford squashed that notion with a one sided performance. Since then, Postol has gotten his hand raised in victory in three of his past four matches. His lone defeat would come at the hands of another unified champion in Josh Taylor.

The ups and downs that have been associated with his career, coupled with the uncertainty of whether or not his contest against Ramirez would actually take place, has left Postol hungrier then ever.

“I’m just looking forward to fighting. I’m coming to win those world titles. I have been training since this fight was first announced, so I’m focused and ready to go.”