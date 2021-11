Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7 KOs) proved exactly why he was considered such an overwhelming favorite against former two time champion, Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam (38-6, 21 KOs).

The Kazakhstan star plowed through his man all night long at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, scoring a knockdown early on before ultimately cruising to a stoppage win in the eighth.