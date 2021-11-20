Listen Now:  
Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Undercard Results: Adan Ochoa Vs. Adam Lopez Ends In No Contest

Posted on 11/20/2021

Adan Ochoa admited that the loss he suffered at the hands of Adam Lopez ate away at him. Ultimately though, after stringing together a number of victories, he was given the chance to right the ship.

At the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, the two shared the ring once more. In the opening round, both men came out throwing the kitchen sink at one another. Although the action continued, a clash of heads opened a gash near the right eye of Ochoa. While he attempted to fight on, he indicated to the referee that he was unable to see, thus their contest resulted in a no contest.

