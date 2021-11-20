Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter Undercard Results: Adan Ochoa Vs. Adam Lopez Ends In No Contest

Adan Ochoa admited that the loss he suffered at the hands of Adam Lopez ate away at him. Ultimately though, after stringing together a number of victories, he was given the chance to right the ship.

At the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, the two shared the ring once more. In the opening round, both men came out throwing the kitchen sink at one another. Although the action continued, a clash of heads opened a gash near the right eye of Ochoa. While he attempted to fight on, he indicated to the referee that he was unable to see, thus their contest resulted in a no contest.