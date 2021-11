In what appeared to be a 50/50 fight before they stepped into the ring, turned out to be anything but. It was all Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) as he registered three knockdowns at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden against Azinga Fuzile (15-2, 9 KOs).

While Fuzile proved to be extremely durable, he lost a wide and clear unanaimous decision. With the win, Ogawa nabbed the vacant IBF super featherweight crown.