Teofimo Lopez Reveals Vasiliy Lomachenko Matchup Is A One Off: “There Ain’t No Rematch Clause”

By: Hans Themistode

There won’t be any time for an off night when unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko takes on IBF belt holder Teofimo Lopez.

With both men signing on the dotted line to face one another on October 17th, the pair have agreed that it will take only one contest to settle their rivalry.

“There ain’t no rematch clause,” said Lopez on the Ak and Barak show.

Rematch clauses are common practices in the boxing world. Whether it’s a unification matchup or a close, yet controversial ending to a tune up bout, rematch clauses are put in place in order to give the losing fighter a back up plan.

Although he didn’t exactly specify as to why none was placed into his contract, Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) believes he knows exactly why, but was mum on the subject.

“ I know why,” said Lopez. “But it is what it is.”

Lopez, 23, may have the same amount of pro contests under his belt as the 32 year old Lomachenko, but with nearly 400 amateur bouts to go along with two Olympic gold medals, the Ukrainian native is far more experienced and accomplished.

But while the endless list of achievements may have scared off countless other fighters from pursuing a matchup with him, Lopez not only jumped at the opportunity, but he damn there chased Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) to the negotiating table. Something that the Brooklyn native believes other fighters seldom do.

“Y’all see that I’m not the type of fighter to talk my stuff and not back it up, you know? And I step up to the plate all the time, you know? If you don’t like me, and I definitely don’t like you, we’re gonna make that fight happen. I’ll throw it out there. You know, I don’t duck or dodge no fighter. How do you expect to the be the best if you limit yourself? You know what I mean?”

Most observers, including oddsmakers, believe that Lopez will pick up the first loss of his career on October 17th. But the risk of blemishing his record when compared to the reward that could possibly be awaiting him was just too great to pass up.

“I didn’t need to take this fight. You know what I mean? I didn’t need to take this fight, but I wanted to take this fight. Not because of who I’m facing, but because of the achievements I’m about to get from it. You know what I mean? Becoming undisputed lightweight world champion. You know what I mean?”