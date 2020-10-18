Teofimo Lopez Pulls Off The Massive Upset, Becomes Undisputed Champ At 135

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez

No one believed in Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) coming into his matchup against the best fighter in the world in Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) but that didn’t stop him from going out there tonight and taking what he believed belonged to him.

The Brooklyn native cruised to a fairly one sided decision and rightfully so. The 23 year old pushed the pace early on and closed the show strong. It was a terrific performance by the surly knockout artist as he becomes the first undisputed champion at 135 pounds.

Edgar Berlanga vs Lanell Bellows

Edgar Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) is a scary, scary young man. The super middleweight prospect scored the 15th straight first round knockout of his career. The unfortunate soul that matched up with this time around was journeymen Lanell Bellows (20-6-3, 13 KOs).

After the first hard shot landed, it was all over as Bellows was immediately cut and hurt. He was then battered around the ring until the referee stepped in to put a stop to the onslaught.



Josue Vargas vs Kendo Castaneda

Josue Vargas (18-1, 9 KOs) made it look entirely too easy against veteran super lightweight contender Kendo Castaneda (17-3, 8 KOs).

The two clashed at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

From the offset, Vargas looked smooth boxing on the outside and hitting his opponent whenever he wanted. The normally light hitting Bronx, New York native floored his man in the second round. Castaneda however, bounced back up and kept on moving forward.

As the rounds ticked by Castaneda found himself digging a deeper and deeper hole on the judges scorecards. Just when it seemed as though the 22 year old would have everything his way, Castaneda landed a right hand that had his man visibly hurt in the seventh round. Vargas opted to stay away from his man for the remainder of the round and attempted to clear his head once the bell rang. Luckily for him, he did just that as he came out for the eighth round, appearing as though nothing ever happened.

For the remainder of their contest, Vargas was simply too good and too slick for his opponent and punished him over and over again. As the final bell rang, Vargas left no doubt who was victorious on the night. The scorecards were lopsided as ever and following ten dominant rounds, the New York native called for matches against the top contenders in his weight class. A request that might just happen in 2021.

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs John Moralde

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas (20-1, 11 KOs) was in no mood for a protracted night out.

The 26 year old wasted absolutely no time in running right through his opponent tonight in John Moralde (23-4, 13 KOs). After a quick opening round knock down, Vivas pounded his man into dust and forced the referee to step in to end things early.

Quinton Randall vs Jan Carlos Rivera

With two undefeated records on the line, Jr middleweight prospect Quinton Randall (7-0, 2 KOs) made sure his was kept intact.

The 30 year old Houston native gave a one sided drubbing to fellow prospect Jan Carlos Rivera (4-1, 4 KOs). It was an easy night for Randall as he simply had too much experience and skills for his younger opponent. The scorecards were as followed: 59-55 and two scores of 58-56 all in favor of Randall.

Jahi Tucker vs Charles Garner

After a quick win his pro debut, Jahi Tucker (2-0, 1 KOs) picked up the second victory of his career just one month later. In the process he took away the undefeated record of Charles Garner (1-1, 0 KOs).

The 17 year old in Tucker did whatever he wanted to his man, whenever he wanted. After four rounds of fairly one-sided action, the Queens, New York product cruised to a unanimous decision victory.