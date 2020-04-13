Teofimo Lopez on Vasiliy Lomachenko: “I Can’t Wait to Knock His Head Off”

By: Hans Themistode

There is absolutely no love lost between IBF Lightweight titlist Teofimo Lopez and unified champ Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Trash talk isn’t exactly uncommon in the sport of boxing, but more times than not, it’s just tongue and cheek. A way to get the fans hyped up about the violence that is about to take place in the ring. But as soon as the fist stops flying, the respect and hugs soon follow.

With that being said however, don’t expect any of that whenever they face off in the ring.

“I’m going to enjoy knocking him the f— out and not feel any remorse whatever,” said Lopez. “That’s just it. I do not personally like the guy. With Richard Commey, I liked the guy but I did what I had to do. There’s business and then there is personal. This right here is personal. I just don’t like the dude. I don’t like how he says things and don’t like how he is. When that day comes when we fight, I can’t wait. I can’t wait to knock his head off and that’s just that.”

Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) can give off the vibe that he’s a cocky guy. Maybe even boardline arrogant. But with two gold medals hanging around his neck, world titles in three different divisions and an amateur record that doesn’t quite make sense at 396-1, if Lomachenko does come off as arrogant, he would seem to have a reason.

Be that as it may, Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) could give a damn about his accomplishments and the respect that he has from just about everyone in the boxing world. He just flat out doesn’t like the guy.

“It’s the look, the way he presents himself, the way that he is. I don’t know what it is. You ever seen someone that you just look at and you are saying, ‘Man, I want to punch them in the face’? Maybe not. Maybe it’s just a me thing. I don’t get that a lot, there are some people I can vibe to and just chill with and hang out. But there are some people I just can’t and they annoy me, they bug me in just their presence being there in the same room.”

“My energy doesn’t like his energy. It just started getting bigger and I saw how he was to other people. I was like, ‘F— this guy, personally.”