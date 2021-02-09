Teofimo Lopez On Floyd Mayweather: “You’re Ruining Your Legacy, It’s A Damn Shame”

By: Hans Themistode

The multiple world titles in numerous weight classes, the perfect 50-0 record, and even the newly added Hall of Fame plaque bearing his name are all for nothing. For undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, the past accomplishments of Floyd Mayweather, no matter how prestigious they are, should be flushed down the drain.

With the former pound for pound star staying in the public eye by electing to engage in exhibition matchups with YouTubers, while refusing to unretire to take on an actual professional boxer, all Lopez can do is shake his head at what he’s been seeing.

“It’s a damn shame,” said Lopez on the Ak and Barak Show. “I love Floyd man, I looked up to him.”

With a 20 year gap in terms of their age, it comes as no surprise to hear that Lopez was once a huge admirer of Mayweather. With that being said, there are several things that just aren’t sitting well with the 23-year-old.

After making his last ring appearance against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather closed out his Hall of Fame career with a perfect record through 50 fights. But while he doesn’t appear to have any interest in ending his retirement, Mayweather has given all of his attention to several notable names who aren’t exactly associated with the sport.

Before his exhibition bout against social media star, Logan Paul was postponed, Mayweather seemed ready to make exhibition appearances a common thing. Outside of Paul, Mayweather recently called out his brother, Jake Paul, as well as rapper 50 Cent.

“I heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small,” said Mayweather on his Instagram account. “If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent It has to be Winner Take All.”

Although fans may find Mayweather’s antics to be hilarious, Lopez on the other hand, doesn’t find anything funny about what he’s doing. After spending over two decades building a legacy that was simply unmatched, Lopez believes he’s destroying all of his years of hard work with his nonstop sideshows.

“Floyd man, you’re ruining your legacy my bro.”