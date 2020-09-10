Teofimo Lopez Isn’t Falling For The Vasiliy Lomachenko Hype: “Everybody That He Has Faced Already Believes The Hype Train And They Get Shook”

By: Hans Themistode

For the most part, Vasiliy Lomachenko has made things look entirely too easy inside of the ring. Even when he’s taken on world class fighters such as Guillermo Rigondeaux, Nicholas Walters and Gary Russell Jr., Lomachenko had things go exactly how he wanted.

But while most fans and boxing experts attribute his success to his abilities, IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) doesn’t revere Lomachenko’s skill set, nor does he strike any fear into his heart.

“We don’t respect him or any of the fighters he has faced,” said Lopez to Fight Hype. “Like Anthony Crolla was in fear the whole time before their fight.”

The fight Lopez alludes to, took place in 2019. Crolla gave profuse praise to Lomachenko during the lead up to their contest and continued to do so even after getting annihilated in the fourth round of a one sided matchup. It was the actions of Crolla, coupled with Lomachenko’s consensus rating as the number one fighter in the world, that led him to believe that his opponents were defeated long before they stepped foot inside of the ring.

“Everybody that he has faced already believes the hype train and they get shook. But I’m the type of fighter that does not get shook. You can say he’s a man of steel but I don’t care. I don’t respect no man when I’m in that ring.”

Lopez of course, is set to take on Lomachenko in a unification matchup on October 17th. The Brooklyn, New York native has never minced words when questioned about how he believes this contest will play out. His father, Teofimo Lopez Sr., believes there is no way in hell that Lomachenko will be able to last five rounds with his son. Lopez on the other hand, scaled back on his father’s reaction of a quick knockout. Instead, the IBF belt holder believes there is more than one way to skin a cat if Lomachenko’s chin does in fact hold up.

“If you can’t take my shot then I’m going to take advantage of that. But if he can then there’s another plan that we got. There’s going to be a point in time in everybody’s career that there’s somebody that’s stronger than you, faster than you, so you have to work off of those things.”

Whether Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) is stronger or faster then Lopez is a question yet to be answered. With that being said, Lopez, 23, will undoubtedly be the younger man.

A nine year youth advantage isn’t what Lopez is banking on to pull out the victory though. He simply wants everyone to witness how great he is now and how much better he will ultimately become.

“Everybody has seen this man at his peak. I’m not even at my peak yet. What’s going to happen when I am in my prime? It’s going to be scary man.”

