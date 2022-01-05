Teofimo Lopez: “I Will Become Undisputed Again”

By: Hans Themistode

Teofimo Lopez had it all figured out.

The 24-year-old made his doubters eat their words when he dethroned Vasiliy Lomachenko in October of 2020 to add the Ukrainian’s WBO, WBA, and WBC “Franchise” lightweight titles to his IBF crown.

Although many have questioned whether or not Lopez was actually an undisputed champion following his win, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman stated on numerous occasions that Lopez was, in fact, the undisputed lightweight champion, despite Devin Haney holding the WBC crown.

From there, Lopez could see the future clearly. He would violently stop George Kambosos Jr., before ultimately moving up to the 140-pound division to dethrone Josh Taylor. In the process, Lopez would begin his second undisputed title reign.

But while Lopez believed he was clairvoyant, Kambosos Jr. proved that he was a liar instead. The unheralded Australian native stomped into the backyard of Lopez and sprung arguably the biggest upset of the year, stripping Lopez of his undisputed status.

Undoubtedly, Lopez was both disappointed and incredulous with the end result. Still, after allowing himself to come to grips with the first loss of his career, Lopez is attempting to get back to his prophetic ways.

“I will become undisputed again,” said Lopez on his social media account. “But at junior welterweight.”

As mentioned by both Lopez and his father/trainer Teofimo Lopez Sr., Lopez Jr. is washing his hands and leaving the lightweight division behind. Although the truculent former titlist had one eye on Haney, Lopez appears to be putting their rivalry behind him, at least for now.

More than anything, after spending years struggling with the 135-pound weight limit, Lopez will be given a reprieve of sorts when he heads five pounds north. Ultimately, with Lopez guaranteeing another undisputed world title run in the immediate future, the young and energetic star could find himself standing across the ring from Josh Taylor at some point this year.