Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Falls Ill (Non COVID-19 Related), Jesse Rodriguez Steps In To Face Carlos Cuadras For Vacant WBC Title

Posted on 01/31/2022

By: Hans Themistode

This weekend’s February 5th, card from Phoenix Arizona has been an injury-hit one.

Originally, the main event was set to feature two former titlists in Jessie Vargas and Liam Williams square off in a junior middleweight bout. However, their explosive meeting was ultimately postponed due to Vargas testing positive for COVID-19.

With the main event in ruins, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Carlos Cuadras, who were scheduled to meet in the co-main, were pushed to the headliner. The two super flyweight contenders have shared a long history with one another. In addition to being former champions and amongst the best in their weight class, the two once clashed in 2014. Although their contest was ultimately close, Cuadras managed to land the fight-ending blow in the eighth.

While Rungvisai was prepared to rekindle their rivalry, he was ultimately forced to withdraw due to illness, not related to COVID-19.

In an effort to replace him and keep the card alive, Jesse Rodriguez, who was already making an appearance on the undercard, has been chosen to replace Rungvisai.

For the 22-year-old, he’ll be taking both a step up in opposition and weight, as he currently campaigns one weight class below in the flyweight division. Regardless of the difference in weight, Rodriguez could find himself fast-tracked to his world title dreams as his newly scheduled contest against Cuadras will be for the vacant WBC super flyweight crown.

