Showtime Recap: Isaac Cruz Decisions Matias Romero

By: Sean Crose

The 24-0 lightweight Jose Matais Romero appeared on Saturday’s Showtime card, facing off against the 20-1-1 Isaac Cruz in a scheduled twelve round affair. The fight went the distance, though it wasn’t the most entertaining affair.

Romero either became concerned about Cruz’ power early, or simply had a game plan that had him holding as if it were a fight from the early 20th century, when excessive holding could be considered part of the game. Cruz came forward however, and was willing to do enough to earn the unanimous decision win by scores of 114-113, 115-112, and 118-109.