Shobox Begins the New Year with a Tripleheader Headlined by Hard-Hitting Shohjahon Ergashev

By: Rich Lopez

Shobox: The New Generation which showcases upcoming prospects and rising contenders had a busy 2019 schedule. Shobox will look to continue their busy schedule for the 2020 year and their first card of the year should start with a bang. The card will take place at the Winnavegas Casino & Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

In the main event, super lightweight knockout sensation Shohjahon Ergashev (17-0, 15 KO’s) of Uzbekistan, will look tostart the year with another win and another knockout. The 28 year old southpaw was an outstanding amateur with a record of 202-14 and has been a professional for four years. He currently trains out of Detroit, Michigan at the famed Kronx Gym with trainer Sugarhill Steward. Since he started his career in 2015, he has had an impressive run. In 2018, he made his U.S. TV debut on Shobox by stopping another undefeated fighter in Sonny Fredrickson. Since then he has fought on some big undercards in the U.S. and is moving up the rankings. Early last year, he was forced to go to distance against the undefeated Mykal Fox. The southpaw had a hard time against the taller Fox, but did enough to win the fight. Ergashev ended 2019 by stopping hard punching Abdiel Ramirez in the fourth round. Simply put, Ergashev is on the rise and is must see TV due to his exciting style. This Friday, Ergashev will be making his fourth appearance on Shobox against Adrian Estrella (29-4, 24 KO’s) of Mexico. Estrella brings experience to the ring as he is a nine year pro. Also like Ergashev, he also has punching power. Expect fireworks in this fight and it should not last the distance.

In the co-feature, undefeated super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin (8-0, 6 KO’s) of Russia, will be making his second appearance on Shobox. Shishkin also trains out of Detroit, Michigan at the Kronx Gym. Shishkin who has been a professional since 2016, made his U.S. debut last year and made quite a statement. He fought DeAndre Ware and broke his opponent down which led to an eighth round TKO for the Russian. His opponent will be undefeated Ulises Sierra (15-0-2, 9 KO’s) of Mexico. Shishkin will be looking to win inspectacular fashion on Friday. Sierra on the other hand will be looking to make a name of his own if he can get the win.

To begin the Shobox telecast, undefeated super flyweight JaricoO’Quinn (13-0-1, 8 KO’s) of Detroit, Michigan, will look to steal the show. Since his pro debut in 2015, this rising prospect has been on a busy schedule. Last year, he defeated fellow Detroit native James Smith. O’Quinn captured the WBO International Super Flyweight Title with the victory. O’Quinn hopes to impress again and bring more attention to the smaller weight division. O’Quinn will face Oscar Vasquez (15-2-1, 3 KO’s) of Sun Valley, Nevada.