Shinard Bunch Scores First-Round Knockout In Philadelphia

Posted on 05/09/2021

By: Steven Galeano

Hard-hitting prospect Shinard Bunch (15-1, 13 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York, recorded a first-round knockout over Diego Vicente Perez (13-13-1, 11 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The card was promoted by RDR Promotions and streamed live on BXNG TV.

The bout marked Bunch’s fifth fight of 2021 and he is set to return again next Saturday night in Myrtle Beach, SC.

The bout lasted just 34 seconds as Bunch landed a hard jab to the body of Perez early in round one, scoring a knockdown. After Perez beat the count, Bunch quickly jumped on Perez and landed a crushing overhand right to floor Perez for a second time, prompting the referee to immediately stop the contest.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Bunch continues to maintain an incredible level of activity. The super lightweight prospect turned pro in April of 2019, yet has reeled off 17 fights in the span of just 25 months. Already, he’s scheduled to fight again on May 15, his activity will eventually slow down but Bunch figures to see himself in significant fights very soon. At 21-years-old, Bunch continues to prove himself as a prospect to watch in the 140lb division, which is filled with a pool of talented rising contenders.

In other action, 2020 U.S Olympic Trials bronze medalist, Rashiem Jefferson (6-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, scored a dominant six-round unanimous decision over tough veteran Diuhl Olguin (15-17-4, 10 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico. Olguin tried to push the talented Jefferson, who proved to be elusive and put on an excellent display of boxing ability. Just 19-years-old, Jefferson is one of the best rising prospects in the featherweight division, already taking on tough competition during his first six outings.

Scores were – 60-54, 60-54, 59-55, all for Jefferson.

RDR Promotions returns to 2300 Arena on June 25.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY