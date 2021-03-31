Shawn Porter: “I Feel Like Errol Is Going To Have His Way With Ugas”

By: Hans Themistode

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/PictureGroup)

Shawn Porter has a feeling that Errol Spence Jr. will have an easy time in the ring his next time out.

Although nothing is official just yet, all signs point to the unified welterweight champion taking on WBA belt holder Yordenis Ugas. Having spent time in the ring with both, Porter simply believes that Ugas doesn’t have enough in his toolbox to get the job.

“I feel like Errol is going to have his way with Ugas,” said Porter on The Porter Way Podcast Clips. “The thing with Ugas is that he doesn’t have good feet. He plants his feet and wants to stand there and bang. I just don’t think banging with Errol Spence like that will get the job done.”

Listening to the words of Porter comes across as somewhat of a contradiction. The former two-time welterweight champion may have boxed against the Dallas native at times when they matched up in September of 2019, but more than anything, Porter spent long durations of their contest banging it out with the powerful southpaw in the center of the ring.

While Porter won’t disagree with that statement, he also wants the boxing world to hit the rewind button on their contest. Sure he fought toe to toe with Spence Jr., but he also added a few wrinkles as well.

“We banged but I pivoted, I turned, I got off the line. I was able to block and retreat and use defense. I just don’t think Ugas has those abilities and it isn’t something he can learn on the fly, I just don’t think he can. He covers very well but I think he’s too slow for Errol. I don’t think it’s the kind of fight that is going to last as long as Errol wants it to last but I do think that Errol is going to control it from beginning to end.”

Just before Porter forfeited his WBC world title to Spence Jr. in their matchup, he defended it against Ugas six months prior. Following 12 rounds of back and forth action, all three judges scoring the bout had a difficult time declaring a winner. With that said, Porter was elated to hear his name at the end of a split decision verdict.

Despite believing the chances of Ugas pulling off the win are slim to none, Porter does see a path to victory for the Cuban native. It won’t be an easy one, nor will it be a likely outcome but Porter does offer Ugas a glimmer of hope based on his attributes.

“He has the ability to punch. He’s a good puncher and he can get to the body. If he can get to Errol’s body and slow him down, then he’s got a chance. I think Yordenis Ugas is one of the best rippers to the body that we’ve seen in a long time. But, I don’t think Errol is going to sit there and allow him to.”