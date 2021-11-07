Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Shakur Stevenson: “You [Teofimo Lopez] Can’t F With Me”

Posted on 11/07/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Teofimo Lopez is extremely proud of what he was able to accomplish late last year.

The 24-year-old New York native walked into his showdown against Vasyl Lomachenko as a considerable underdog. Despite most of the betting world expecting him to come up short, Lopez went on to dominate the early portion of their showdown before ultimately holding on to eke out a close decision win.

At the time, Lomachenko was considered by many to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. And while Lopez is convinced that he’s now the superior fighter, he also believes that Lomachenko would cause fits to any and everyone at both 130 and 135 pounds.

“Lomachenko would beat up Tank,” said Lopez to a group of reporters. “Lomachenko would devour Devin Haney, Lomacehnko would beat Shakur.”

As Lopez’s comments have made the airwaves, Stevenson has gotten wind. Although the newly crowned 130-pound titlist could have aimed his vitriol at just Lopez, he instead set his sights on both Lopez and Lomachenko.

“Boy you or Loma can’t f with me,” said Stevenson on his social media account. “Don’t put me in no convo.”

Stevenson, a former Olympic silver medalist, is fresh off a career-best performance. Just a few short weeks ago on October 23rd, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, Stevenson ripped away the WBO 130 pound title from former champion, Jamel Herring.

Currently, Stevenson is hoping to add even more gold to his ever-growing collection as he’s targeting a matchup against WBC champion, Oscar Valdez. In addition to a bout against Valdez, Stevenson has expressed a desire to take on Lomachenko as well. However, Stevenson has acknowledged that a showdown between the pair is unlikely with Lomachenko currently campaigning five pounds north.

Although it appears as though Stevenson and Lopez are now at odds, the WBO 130 pound titlist quickly put that narrative to bed.

“He cool peoples. I support him. I’m just telling it like it is.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez Stops Caleb Plant In 11th Round
November 7th
Canelo Alvarez Opens Up On Win Against Caleb Plant: “To Be Honest With You, I Was A Little Frustrated”
November 7th
Caleb Plant: 167 - Canelo Alvarez: 168 - We Have A Fight
November 5th
Gervonta Davis: “I Respect Isaac Cruz For Stepping Up And Taking The Fight"
November 4th
Canelo Dispels The Myth Of The Perfect Record
November 4th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend