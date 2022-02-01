Shakur Stevenson Wants To Share The Spotlight With Amanda Serrano And Katie Taylor: “Let The Ladies Shine Too”

By: Hans Themistode

Shakur Stevenson is anxious to get his hands on more gold.

Following his 10th round stoppage victory over former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring in October of 2021, the 24-year-old former Olympic silver medalist nabbed his second world title in as many weight classes.

With his newly won trinket now safely tucked underneath his arm, Stevenson is on the verge of adding even more hardware to his collection. According to promoter Bob Arum, both Stevenson and WBC titlist Oscar Valdez, have agreed to financial terms for a proposed bout. While the details of their showdown are still being worked upon, Arum revealed that their contest is being targeted for April 30th, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although Stevenson believes his showdown against Valdez is one of the biggest in all of boxing, he also feels sympathetic for another high leverage contest that’s set to take place on the other coast.

In what many believe is the biggest fight in women’s boxing history between current undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and former seven division titlist Amanda Serrano, Stevenson is uneasy about their contest taking place on the same date. Currently, Serrano vs. Taylor will also face off on April 30th, in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Considering the high stakes of both showdowns, Stevenson is hopeful that something can be worked out to allow everyone involved their moment in the sun.

“To be honest,” said Stevenson on his social media account. “I hope they can stagger the times for my unification with Valdez and Serrano vs. Taylor for April 30.”

Stevenson’s statement comes just a few days after the controversial comments made by Arum. The longtime promoter was originally unaware that Taylor vs. Serrano was set to take place on April 30th. However, when asked if he would be willing to move Stevenson’s unification showdown against Valdez to a later date to acquiesce Taylor vs. Serrano, Arum barked at the request.

“I mean, as good a fight as [Taylor-Serrano] is, come on,” said Arum to IFL TV. “You know, whatever reason it is, people don’t particularly pay attention to the women’s fights. The answer is ESPN made the schedule and they couldn’t care less. I don’t want to denigrate fights, I don’t want to be accused of being anti-women in sports, but I’m telling you, this is like the Premier League against women’s football.”

Since making those public comments, Arum has received pushback, including from Jake Paul, who, along with Eddie Hearn, will be promoting Taylor vs. Serrano.

“Men like this dinosaur r the reason women haven’t been given a fair shake in many parts of society,” said Paul on his social media.

While Stevenson hasn’t gone as far as to denigrate the character of his promoter, he has voiced his opinion and would like both his showdown and his female counterparts, to receive plenty of the spotlight.

“Let the ladies shine too and the fans watch both fights.”