Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Khan Clary Undercard Results: Masayoshi Nakatani Shocks, Stops Felix Verdejo

It was thought to be an easy night at the office for lightweight contender Felix Verdejo (27-2, 17 KOs). His opponent in once beaten Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs) made several trips to the canvas and the end was thought to be coming.

In the ninth however, and trailing and all three judges scorecards, Nakatani went balls to the wall and gave it his all. The all out aggression proved to be the right decision as Verdejo went down not once, but twice, with the latter handing the Japanese fighter the upset victory.