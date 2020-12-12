Shakur Stevenson vs Toka Khan Clary Undercard Results: Edgar Berlanga Does It Again

It doesn’t make any sense to leave your seat when super middleweight prospect Edgar Berlanga (16-0, 16 KOs) is in the ring. His opponent on the night in Ulises Sierra (15-2-2, 9 KOs) was simply another victim.

With none of his opponents making it past the first round, Sierra tried valiantly to be the first. However, after getting dropped to the canvas on three separate occasions, their contest was abruptly ended.