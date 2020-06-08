Shakur Stevenson vs Felix Caraballo Weigh-in Results

By: Hans Themistode

Things felt a bit different during the weigh-ins for Shakur Stevenson’s contest against Felix Caraballo. There were no screaming fans in attendance, nor were there several media members ready to bombard the fighters with nonstop questions. No, it was simply Stevenson, his opponent and a few select personnel at today’s weigh-ins.

Caraballo (13-1-2, 9 KOs) was the first to step on to the scale. He walked onto the stage wearing a mask and protective covering for his sneakers as to not make full contact with the scale. The contracted weight between them was 130 pounds, although Stevenson holds the WBO title at 126 pounds. Even with the extra four pounds though, Caraballo still managed to miss weight, coming in at 130.5. He attempted to step back onto the scale a second time but there was no change in weight.

As for Stevenson, he had a few issues with weight of his own. At least initially. Bob Bennet, of the Nevada State Athletic Commission yelled out 130.2 pounds, a number that Stevenson was incredulous to. He immediately stripped off his socks and jumped back onto the scale. This time, he came in at 130 pounds even.

From there, fighters normally pose next to one another for pictures, before facing off. This time around however, things were a bit different. Both fighters flashed their physique and smiled, but they made sure to keep their distance.

The customary face off’s in which fighters are given the opportunity to either intimidate or size up their opponents one final time before fight night was nonexistent. Instead, they simply walked in opposite directions of one another as if to say they are fully prepared for their contest.

As for the rest of the card, the results of their weigh-ins were as followed.

Jared Anderson 236. 5 pounds (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Johnnie Langston 218 pounds (8-2, 3 KOs)

Guido Vianello 239 pounds (6-0, 6 KOs) vs Don Haynesworth 294.5 pounds (16-3-1, 14 KOs)

Robeisy Ramirez 126 pounds (2-1, 2 KOs) vs Year Andujar 125.5 pounds (5-3, 3 KOs)

Calvin Metcalf 158.3 pounds (10-3-1 3 KOs) Quatavious Cash 160.5 pounds (11-2, 7 KOs)