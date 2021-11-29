Shakur Stevenson: “So Now Can I Enter The Conversation Of The 4 Kings?”

By: Hans Themistode

For much of the 1980s, Thomas Hearns, “Sugar” Ray Leonard, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, and Roberto Duran defined a star-studded time in the sport of boxing. With all four making their mark by winning multiple world titles spread across numerous weight classes, many have searched far and wide for the new crop of generational fighters that can and will usurp them.

Presently, the highly talented quartet of Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez – has been viewed as this generation’s version of those previously named Hall of Famers.

Though fresh off becoming a two-division titlist and in the same age range as his contemporaries, Shakur Stevenson is seldom mentioned amongst them. However, after watching the first amongst those four in Lopez suffer defeat for the first time in his career this past weekend at the hands of George Kambosos Jr., Stevenson is wondering if his name can now replace Lopez in the grand scheme of things.

“So now can I enter the conversation of the 4 kings?” Asked Stevenson on his social media account.

Before this weekend’s mostly unexpected result took place, Lopez enjoyed a lofty ranking in virtually every credible pound for pound list. His placement along the sports best, mostly arrived after registering the most impressive victory of his career against Vasyl Lomachenko late last year.

Despite heading into their showdown as a sizable underdog, Lopez both outworked and outboxed the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star. In the process, he nabbed the IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC Franchise lightweight titles.

Following the win, Lopez was forced to sit on ice. Though he was ordered to defend his newly won titles against Kambosos Jr., his mandatory challenger, several months ago, the 24-year-old saw their showdown suffer countless setbacks postponements.

As Lopez and Kambosos Jr. finally swapped fists at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater this past weekend, the supremely confident young star was flippant in his approach to his unheralded opponent.

Ultimately, Lopez paid the price as he was dropped in the opening round en route to having his title reign truncated via split decision.

While Stevenson was once lobbying for his name to replace Lopez in the pantheon of young stars, the former Olympic silver medalist has seemingly changed his mind. In the opinion of the two-division champion, it’s pointless to have his standing elevated to the same level of his peers. Instead, he’s more interested in being recognized as a notch above.

“Nah, I’m good I don’t want it,” continued Stevenson. “I rather stand alone.”