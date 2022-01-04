Shakur Stevenson Open To Showdown Against Stephen Fulton: “I Don’t Mind At All”

By: Hans Themistode

Stephen Fulton is sick and tired of not getting the respect he believes he truly deserves. The 27-year-old Philadelphia native registered his best stretch yet as a professional.

In the first month of 2021, Fulton dethroned former WBO super bantamweight champion, Angelo Leo. Ten months later, Fulton would add even more gold to his shoulders, taking care of business against Brandon Figueroa. In the process, Fulton ripped away Figueroa’s WBC title as well.

Yet, despite becoming a unified 122-pound champion, Fulton is unsatisfied with the amount of respect he’s receiving in the boxing world. So, in an effort to force the pugilistic sport to revere his overall skills, Fulton is threatening to not only clean out his own weight class but do so in several others as well.

“I’m on everybody ass this year from 122-130Lbs,” said Fulton on his social media account. “Mark my words. Don’t ever disrespect me again!”

Although the words of Fulton didn’t appear to offend any of the other world champions at 122 and 126 pounds, Shakur Stevenson, the WBO 130 pound titlist, immediately became truculent.

“Hol up now champ,” said Stevenson in response to Fulton. “That 130 on clamps. Shit finna be in a chokehold.”

Though Fulton refrained from openly calling Stevenson out, he did make his feelings clear that a matchup between the pair was not out of the realm of possibility.

“122 in a headlock,” continued Fulton. “26-30 right there though. I see it.”

The 24-year-old Stevenson recently captured his second world title against Jamel Herring. In front of a mostly pro-Herring crowd at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, Stevenson decisively outboxed his man before scoring the stoppage victory to claim the WBO super featherweight title.

At the moment, Stevenson’s Hitlist includes the likes of Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko. But, more than anything, if the choice was solely his, Stevenson would jump at the opportunity to face WBC 130 pound titlist, Oscar Valdez.

Still, despite Fulton not being a part of Stevenson’s immediate plans, if Fulton were truly anxious to try his hand at the super featherweight division, Stevenson urges him to pick up the phone and give him a call.

“I’m a champion at 130 who will look to give another champion a opportunity. Just let me know, I don’t mind at all.”