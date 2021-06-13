Shakur Stevenson: “Jamel (Herring) Is a B-level fighter, He Can’t Beat Me”

By: Hans Themistode

Shakur Stevenson continued doing what he does best last night, winning lopsidedly. The former featherweight world champion made it look easy against fringe contender Jeremia Nakathila at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The win for Stevenson not only preserved his undefeated record, but it also solidified his mandatory position for the WBO super featherweight title that is currently held by Jamel Herring. For Stevenson, he’s long shared a personal relationship with Herring as the two have trained with one another and sparred on numerous occasions.

Still, despite their friendship, Stevenson has no issue with explaining how easy he’ll make it look once they do face off in the ring.

“He can’t beat me,” said Stevenson immediately following his win. “It’ll look like a massacre, I’ve been in there with Jamel. He’s not as good as I am. Jamel goes in there in certain fights and he’s losing rounds. I have yet to lose rounds. I feel like I’m the best defensive fighter in boxing and Jamel can’t do nothing with me.”

Herring, 35, is fresh off picking up the biggest win of his career. In April earlier this year, the former marine dropped former multiple division champion, Carl Frampton, before ultimately stopping him in the sixth round. The win for Herring was the third defense of his title. Now, with Stevenson calling him out consistently, Herring has welcomed their showdown with open arms.

Although the current 130-pound belt holder has expressed an enormous amount of confidence in getting the job done, Stevenson believes the chances of Herring actually defeating him are slim to none. In the mind of the former 2016 Olympic silver medalist, it doesn’t matter how he chooses to fight Herring, at the end of the day, the results will be the same.

“If I got to box, I’m a beat him. If I gotta step to him, I’m a beat him. Jamel is a B-level fighter.”