Shakur Stevenson: “I’m The Boogeyman In The Sport Of Boxing”

By: Hans Themistode

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Shakur Stevenson punches Christopher Diaz during their featherweight fight at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The big punchers are normally the ones that everyone is afraid of. The reason is simple, with one shot, they can separate their opponents from their consciousness.

Be that as it may, former featherweight belt holder Shakur Stevenson believes he is now the most avoided man in all of boxing. It isn’t because the Newark, New Jersey, native is one of the hardest hitters in the entire sport, but rather, his skills are seemingly too sublime for anyone else to take a chance in facing him.

“I be doing everything in my power to get these bigger name guys in the ring,” said Stevenson on his Twitter account. “All seriousness I’m the boogeyman in the sport of boxing.”

Although Stevenson’s career just started a little over three years ago, the 23-year-old has clamored for his shot on the big stage. During his short featherweight title reign, Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) attempted to unify titles with fellow champions Josh Warrington as well as Gary Russell Jr. Despite his pleas though, Stevenson’s efforts were of no avail.

Recently, the former 2016 Olympic Silver medalist, dropped his featherweight title due to the lack of big-name opponents as well as a still maturing body, in order to chase his second world title in as many weight classes.

As of now, Stevenson holds the mandatory position for the WBO super featherweight world title. Still, even with another championship seemingly around the corner, Stevenson has continued to demand much more established fighters take him on in the ring. In the opinion of the young star, no one either in his weight class or even in the same ballpark, has ever mentioned his name and he doesn’t see that changing any time soon.

“Let’s be real what big-name fighter even mentioning my name at or around my weight? I’m the truth. I can’t wait to show the ones who still don’t believe it.”