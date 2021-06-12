Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Shakur Stevenson: “I’ll Never Lose To 5-0”

Posted on 06/12/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Some fans may find it surprising but not all professional boxers are full-time. Unfortunately for some, the bills simply pile up higher than their pugilistic paychecks can afford.

For Jeremia Nakathila, it’s unclear if he has a second job for financial reasons or simply because he loves it but the 130-pound contender spends his off days putting criminals behind bars.

The hard hitting 31-year-old is a police officer in his hometown of Namibia in South Africa. In just a few short hours, Namibia will face his toughest opponent by far when he takes on former featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson.

Although Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) was always confident that he was going to pick up the win, upon hearing the news of what Namibia does when he’s not in the gym, Stevenson’s confidence went through the roof.

“I damn sure not losing to no cop,” said Stevenson during the final press conference. “I swear to God I’m not. I promise you. I swear to God, I’m not losing to no cop. I’ll never lose to 5-0.”

While Stevenson, has shown a great amount of hubris, he is in no way overlooking his opponent. Currently, Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs) is riding a ten-fight win streak, all of which have come via stoppage. Considering that Nakathila has said on numerous occasions that the same fate is awaiting Stevenson, the former 2016 Olympic silver medalist is on high alert. Having watched heavy favorites fall in the most brutal fashion over the past few years, Stevenson refuses to follow that trend.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we seen a lot of upsets these past two years in boxing,” Stevenson said. “From Anthony Joshua, when he lost to Ruiz. You watched Josh Warrington lose to the dude [Mauricio] Lara. So, we seen a lot of upsets. You can’t just go in there and sleep on this dude. This dude coming to fight at the end of the day, so I’m well prepared, I’m ready for Saturday and I’m gonna give it my all.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 48: Canelo Stops Saunders, breaks his eye socket in 4 places
May 13th
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman: "When It Comes To Anybody On This Side Fighting A Bud Crawford, I Just Think Crawford Needs To Get Away From Bob"
June 10th
Billy Joe Saunders On Claims He Quit Against Canelo Alvarez: "As A Fighter, I Wanted To Go On, I Would Have Loved To See How The Next Four Or Five Rounds Go"
June 10th
Keith Thurman: "I Do Respect Pacquiao, But I Still Do Favor Spence."
June 9th
Logan Paul On Floyd Mayweather Conspiracy: "He Didn't Help Me Up, Just Shut The F*ck Up"
June 8th
Eddie Hearn Hints That He Would Rather Have Canelo Alvarez Vs. Caleb Plant On DAZN As Opposed To PPV
June 8th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend