Shakur Stevenson: “I’ll Never Lose To 5-0”

By: Hans Themistode

Some fans may find it surprising but not all professional boxers are full-time. Unfortunately for some, the bills simply pile up higher than their pugilistic paychecks can afford.

For Jeremia Nakathila, it’s unclear if he has a second job for financial reasons or simply because he loves it but the 130-pound contender spends his off days putting criminals behind bars.

The hard hitting 31-year-old is a police officer in his hometown of Namibia in South Africa. In just a few short hours, Namibia will face his toughest opponent by far when he takes on former featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson.

Although Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) was always confident that he was going to pick up the win, upon hearing the news of what Namibia does when he’s not in the gym, Stevenson’s confidence went through the roof.

“I damn sure not losing to no cop,” said Stevenson during the final press conference. “I swear to God I’m not. I promise you. I swear to God, I’m not losing to no cop. I’ll never lose to 5-0.”

While Stevenson, has shown a great amount of hubris, he is in no way overlooking his opponent. Currently, Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs) is riding a ten-fight win streak, all of which have come via stoppage. Considering that Nakathila has said on numerous occasions that the same fate is awaiting Stevenson, the former 2016 Olympic silver medalist is on high alert. Having watched heavy favorites fall in the most brutal fashion over the past few years, Stevenson refuses to follow that trend.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we seen a lot of upsets these past two years in boxing,” Stevenson said. “From Anthony Joshua, when he lost to Ruiz. You watched Josh Warrington lose to the dude [Mauricio] Lara. So, we seen a lot of upsets. You can’t just go in there and sleep on this dude. This dude coming to fight at the end of the day, so I’m well prepared, I’m ready for Saturday and I’m gonna give it my all.”