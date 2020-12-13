Shakur Stevenson Bagels Toka Khan Clary On The Judges Scorecards

By: Hans Themistode

Shakur Stevenson was apoplectic as he watched his peers from the sidelines. The former WBO featherweight titlist sat back as Teofimo Lopez became the youngest undisputed champion in boxing history. He also stood by and took in the sights as Gervonta Davis continued to become a star with his win over Leo Santa Cruz.

Tonight however, it was his turn.

With the final slot in Top Rank’s boxing schedule all his, Stevenson made sure he didn’t waste it as he completely outclassed Toka Khan Clary. Although he was heavily favored, Stevenson expressed admiration for the skills of his opponent and vowed to take him seriously. He also promised to deliver a one-sided beating, something he did from the opening bell.

Clary came out popping his jab and showing that Stevenson wasn’t the only with a bit of speed in his hands. None connected however, as Stevenson simply smiled and continued to march forward. Clary would soon find himself playing defense as Stevenson continually snapped his head back with jabs.

Nothing in the offensive arsenal of Clary deterred Stevenson from doing what he wanted, when he wanted on the night.

If you witnessed one round, then you witnessed them all as they were virtually identical. Stevenson came behind a fairly low guard, avoided the offense of his man and made him pay for even thinking he could land a shot on him.

It was the ideal way for Stevenson to end his 2020 as all three judges scoring the contest gave him every round. The next step for the former 2016 US Olympian will be a date with one of the titleholders at 130 pounds. Stevenson was adamant about wanting to face the winner between WBO belt holder Jamel Herring and former multiple division titlist Carl Frampton. He has also set his sights on WBC champion Miguel Berchelt as well.