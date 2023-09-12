Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Sept 14 BoxingInsider Card in NYC Postponed till Oct, Numerous Injuries

Posted on 09/12/2023

Unfortunately, we have some bad news. 

The team here at BoxingInsider Promotions has been faced with a rather unusual set of challenges in the process of promoting our September 14 show at Sony Hall in Times Square and have to reschedule the event. 

In the interest of transparency within a period of 72 hours, we had to experience:

— A fighter who was turned away by the New York State Athletic Commission due to failed medical tests.

— A fighter who tested positive for the Covid, taking him out of action.

— A main event participant, fighting for a title belt, who checked into the hospital with an illness.

— A fighter in one of our undercard bouts who suffered a back injury and had no choice but to withdraw. 

This left us with three fights (i.e., half a show) as of Monday evening.

We might have been able to go with a very short lineup of bouts. But that is not an event we can stand behind. Since we began promoting fights in the New York area last year, we have sought to maintain a certain standard and will continue to do so. 

We have determined that, in the best interest of boxing itself, the wisest course of action is to postpone this event and reschedule it for October.

We will be announcing a new card shortly.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. ( The fighters or Ticketweb will credit your account)

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury: “I’d Like To Fight Jon Jones Next”
September 8th
Brian ‘”Bomac” McIntyre, Trainer Of Terence Crawford, Arrested In England
September 4th
Shakur Stevenson-Frank Martin Title Fight Reportedly Agreed To
September 5th
Errol Spence Activates Rematch Clause – Second Fight With Terence Crawford Is On Its Way
August 31st
Terence Crawford: “Canelo Vs Crawford Is The Biggest Fight In Boxing”
September 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend