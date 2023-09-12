Sept 14 BoxingInsider Card in NYC Postponed till Oct, Numerous Injuries

Unfortunately, we have some bad news.

The team here at BoxingInsider Promotions has been faced with a rather unusual set of challenges in the process of promoting our September 14 show at Sony Hall in Times Square and have to reschedule the event.



In the interest of transparency within a period of 72 hours, we had to experience:

— A fighter who was turned away by the New York State Athletic Commission due to failed medical tests.

— A fighter who tested positive for the Covid, taking him out of action.

— A main event participant, fighting for a title belt, who checked into the hospital with an illness.

— A fighter in one of our undercard bouts who suffered a back injury and had no choice but to withdraw.

This left us with three fights (i.e., half a show) as of Monday evening.

We might have been able to go with a very short lineup of bouts. But that is not an event we can stand behind. Since we began promoting fights in the New York area last year, we have sought to maintain a certain standard and will continue to do so.

We have determined that, in the best interest of boxing itself, the wisest course of action is to postpone this event and reschedule it for October.

We will be announcing a new card shortly.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase. ( The fighters or Ticketweb will credit your account)