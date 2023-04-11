Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Ryan Garcia On Gervonta Davis: “I’m Going To Knock Him Out”

Posted on 04/11/2023

By: Sean Crose

“He has his story and I’m glad that he’s accomplishing a lot,” Ryan Garcia said of future opponent Gervonta Davis on Tuesday. “Where he’s come from really shows he’s put in a lot of effort and I salute him for that…but everything he’s built, I’ve built.” Garcia was speaking to the media during a public workout session to promote his super fight against Davis later this month. “I’m going to catch him,” Ryan Garcia said when asked how the fight between the two popular, undefeated fighters will play out. “I’m going to knock him out.”

He may have graciously given Davis credit for working hard and making a success of himself, but Garcia also indicated that he doesn’t feel Davis is the sharpest tool in the shed – or perhaps even the most disciplined. “That man look pregnant,” he said of footage of Davis in training camp. “I’m on point, ahead of the schedule.” To illustrate the point, Garcia uttered these words by eating freshly made tacos. The hard hitting young fighter then went on to knock Davis’ intelligence. “He’s easy to fool,” Garcia said of Davis. ” He’s like dumb. Literally…he’s gullible.” He seemed rather subdued on Tuesday, but Garcia was obviously willing to say what he felt he had to in order to promote the fight with Davis.

Davis-Garcia is one of the biggest fights in the sport in years. Indeed, this might prove to be the most notable ring battle since Floyd Mayweather stopped Conor McGregor back in 2017. The match is, without doubt, a major event in the sport. There’s good reason for this to be the case. Neither Garcia nor Davis has lost a single fight. What’s more, each man is young, popular and hard hitting enough to take down a wall.

Davis is unquestionably the favorite heading into the fight, but Garcia, whose left hand is thunderous, remains self assured. “You gotta create ways to make him run into it,” Garcia said of his power punch.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
"I Am Very Happy That This Fight Is Not Happening." Oleksandr Usyk Has No Regrets
April 7th
Vasyl Lomachenko: "In My Mind I Didn't Lose Any Fight"
April 6th
Sebastian Fundora Knocked Out Flat By Brian Mendoza
April 9th
Trainer Robert Garcia: "I Think Benavidez Could Actually Beat Canelo"
April 11th
Ryan Garcia On Gervonta Davis: "I'm Going To Knock Him Out"
April 11th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend